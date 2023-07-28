 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
559 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

DODGE                 FILLMORE              HOUSTON
MOWER                 OLMSTED               WABASHA
WINONA

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

ADAMS                 CLARK                 JUNEAU

IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

TAYLOR

IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

VERNON

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

BUFFALO               JACKSON               LA CROSSE
MONROE                TREMPEALEAU

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, AUSTIN,
BLACK RIVER FALLS, CALEDONIA, DODGE CENTER, FRIENDSHIP,
LA CROSSE, MAUSTON, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, PRESTON, ROCHESTER,
SPARTA, TOMAH, VIROQUA, WABASHA, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.

Cool front coming through.

Severe t-storms are possible thanks to hot and humid air and a cold front sweeping in. Read here for more information.

