Cool spring temps continue, a few rain chances will spark a warm-up

Monday was a miserably cold April day where highs only reached 42° in La Crosse and we saw some brief light rain showers. As we move into Tuesday, it will unfortunately be more of the same.
The good news is that we will see less cloud cover on Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies will dominate before clearing to mostly sunny in the afternoon. This will help it feel a bit warmer, yet still chilly with highs in the upper 40s.
Temps are so far below average that we can see a record breaking low temperature into early Wednesday morning. The record low temp is 28° on April 27th and the forecast low is 29°. If we see more clearing into the overnight, we could tie or break the old record.
A few light snow showers will start your cold Wednesday. Not much accumulation is expected, but we could see 0 to 1/2". Snow won't last long though and we will then see some light drizzle before a moderate chance for showers arrives on Thursday.
Highs on Thursday will finally break the 50s again, but bring a moderate chance of showers. A few showers will linger into early Friday while highs will finally break the 60s. Showers will return later in the day.
Another moderate chance of showers and even an embedded thunderstorm arrives on Saturday. A few rain chances will follow into early next week.