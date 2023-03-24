 Skip to main content
Cool weekend ahead.

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will be spared a snowstorm this weekend.

Plenty of sunshine this Friday…

High pressure dried things out this afternoon. Highs reached into the 40s and lower 50s.

DMA - Snow Depth xo (18).png
Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-03-24T155424.943.png
Todays highs xo (15).png

Weekend outlook…

A big storm system will move through the middle of the country tonight and Saturday. Its trajectory should keep rain and snow to the southeast of the WXOW viewing area, but clouds will overspread the Coulee Region.

Futurecast Saturday MAP xo (5).png
Weekend Planner xo (30).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-03-24T155418.401.png

Medium range trends…

A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the first few days of April.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-03-24T155432.283.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

