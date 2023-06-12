 Skip to main content
Cool with a few showers to start the week, but warmer air is not far

  • Updated
  • 0
Running Forecast.png

More cool temps start the week. Lows were below freezing for some spots near Black River Falls and Sparta.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

No need to worry though! Temps will warm into the mid 70s for highs on Monday. The earlier you head out the better as there is some bad news for you: Clouds and slight chances of rain showers return toward our late morning hours.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3kmTues.png

Chances will be on the lower side through most of the day, similar to how things shaped up on Saturday. Rainfall totals will range 0-1/4" with the highest rainfall totals on the eastern side of the Mississippi.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

Those slight chances of showers will continue through the overnight hours with lows dropping to the upper 50s.

48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png

Tuesday will bring a few more slight chances of showers through the morning to afternoon. Other than a few showers, you can expect a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be much warmer in the low 80s.

Chore-Cast 2019- mower bars-AM.png

Sunshine returns to the forecast for the middle of the week! Wednesday brings sunshine and highs in the mid 80s and near the same for Thursday!

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Heading into the weekend a few slight chances of showers and storms return.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

