Cooler, active weather pattern taking shape

It was a pleasant end to the weekend today as temperatures rose into the 70s under partly cloudy skies.
We will continue the nice weather tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s under mostly clear skies. Perfect conditions to watch the Super Flower Blood Moon.
It will be a beautiful start to the upcoming week tomorrow with sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s. Westerly winds will be breezy.
Active weather returns late Monday night with a chance of showers west of the Mississippi River. Shower and thunderstorm chances remain through next weekend.
High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.