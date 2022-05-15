 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cooler, active weather pattern taking shape

  • Updated
  • 0

It was a pleasant end to the weekend today as temperatures rose into the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

DMA - Highs Today.png

We will continue the nice weather tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s under mostly clear skies. Perfect conditions to watch the Super Flower Blood Moon.

Super Flower Blood Moon.png

It will be a beautiful start to the upcoming week tomorrow with sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s. Westerly winds will be breezy.

Day Planner - 6x PM Midnight-xoxoxo.png

Active weather returns late Monday night with a chance of showers west of the Mississippi River. Shower and thunderstorm chances remain through next weekend.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2xoxoxox.png

High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Even xxooxx.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you