 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cooler air settles in as we begin the fall season tomorrow

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse Weather

It was a fall-like finale to the summer as cooler, drier air filtered in behind a cold front. Highs reached the 70s in most locations with plenty of sunshine. The dew points were in the 40s, making it feel very comfortable outside. Tonight will be clear and chilly as northwesterly winds cause temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s.

Day Planner - 6x - Tomorrow 8a-8p 2018.png
Autumnal Equinox.png

Autumn will officially start on Thursday, and it will certainly feel like it! Highs will reach the 60s under sunny skies, with northerly winds bringing in cool, comfortable air. Thursday night, cloud cover increases ahead of our next weather maker. Our northern counties, where temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s, could experience patchy frost. For the rest of the region, low 40s are expected.

frost chances

Showers return Friday afternoon, with highs in the 50s. The weekend will bring more rain before drier weather arrives the following week. Below-average temperatures in the 60s are expected.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you