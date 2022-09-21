Cooler air settles in as we begin the fall season tomorrow

It was a fall-like finale to the summer as cooler, drier air filtered in behind a cold front. Highs reached the 70s in most locations with plenty of sunshine. The dew points were in the 40s, making it feel very comfortable outside. Tonight will be clear and chilly as northwesterly winds cause temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s.
Autumn will officially start on Thursday, and it will certainly feel like it! Highs will reach the 60s under sunny skies, with northerly winds bringing in cool, comfortable air. Thursday night, cloud cover increases ahead of our next weather maker. Our northern counties, where temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s, could experience patchy frost. For the rest of the region, low 40s are expected.
Showers return Friday afternoon, with highs in the 50s. The weekend will bring more rain before drier weather arrives the following week. Below-average temperatures in the 60s are expected.
Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt