Cooler and calmer end to the week

The first day of Meteorological Spring didn't start as we'd hoped with a few snow showers, but warmer temps are still in the forecast.
Looking back into February, we saw warmer than average temps and wetter than average precipitation. Highs were 3.1° warmer than average and lows were 2.4° warmer than average. As for precipitation, we saw 1" higher than average and nearly 2" more snow than average.
As for our Thursday, you can expect a few clouds and some cooler temps to start. Highs will meet the upper 30s. We may even be able to see some sunshine between the clouds throughout the afternoon.
Lows overnight Thursday will reach the mid 20s under a partly cloudy sky.
Friday will bring another calm one with a few clouds overhead. Snow will also be moving just southeast of the region. With snow still looking to miss us, we do not need a "slight chance" of snow.
Some bad news is that snow will be possible early Saturday. This is going to be another quick and weak wave, with some light to moderate snow showers. Though these chances are spotty, we could see 0 to about 1/2" of snow. That will be enough to create slick conditions early Saturday.
Otherwise, the weekend will be dry for the most part with highs in the mid 40s by Sunday.
Rain returns into Sunday afternoon and brings a moderate chance of rain through Monday.