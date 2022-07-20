Cooler and drier, but warmer air is not very far

Tuesday brought a few showers to the Coulee Region, but Wednesday brings some pleasant changes.
You can expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 80s. Although Wednesday will be warm, it will feel cooler than the past few days as highs won't quite reach the 90s.
Wednesday and Thursday will bring dry, pleasant weather to get outdoors and mow the lawn.
Heading into Wednesday night, lows will also be seasonable in the mid 60s. There is even a slim rain chance on Wednesday morning as early as 6a.m. for isolated showers to give us a few drops. Rain fall totals won't add up to much 0-0.10", as most of this rain chance breaks up through the Coulee Region.
Wednesday will bring gusts up to 30mph, but calmer winds come overnight.
As we wake up Thursday we will see plenty of sunshine after the spotty rain departs. Temperatures will also make their way back up to the 90s, but feeling a bit less humid than the start of this week.
Friday will also start nice before showers and storms return in the afternoon.
Showers and storms will be on and off through Saturday where rain become moderate. Rainfall totals will range from 0.25" to 1.50" on Saturday. While temps sink down a bit this weekend, we unfortunately will see some warmer dewpoint temperatures making it feel muggy.
Temps trend closer to the low 80s through the rest of the weekend and early next week with a few rain chances in-between.