Cooler and drier following a wet weekend

The weekend left the Coulee Region with several inches of rain, but showers are continuing to depart the area.
Heading into Monday, we will see decreasing clouds and cooler, comfortable highs in the upper 70s following a cold front. That cold front will give us winds out of the northwest that will make temps struggle to reach the 80s.
Monday night will get clear and cool, where we can see temps dropping to the upper 50s. Our dewpoint temperature will be hanging close to our actual temperature which will saturate the air making fog possible early Tuesday.
Otherwise, you can expect sunshine and highs in the mid 80s on Tuesday.
The rest of the week will make my job easier with more sunshine!
Wednesday will be the most hot and humid day in the forecast as highs reach the upper 80s. There will also be a very slim chance of rain, but since we are trending dry this week, we shouldn't expect widespread rainfall if showers become possible. The chances are so low, we wont even be in the "slight" category.
A cold front late Wednesday will push temps back to the low 80s for Thursday with more sunshine.
Friday will bring an uptick in clouds before highs in the upper 70s.
Our next shot at rain will arrive into the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.