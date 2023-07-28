 Skip to main content
Cooler and drier this weekend, but we still have one more day of heat, humidity and storms

  • Updated
That's right! We have one more day of nasty heat and humidity before our weekend cooldown. That cooldown will come thanks to a cold front which will give us thunderstorms late Friday. A few storms could be strong to severe.

Before the storms, we dry out shortly before highs reach the low to mid 90s for some and leaves a few of us in a Heat Advisory until 7pm.

There is a level 1, 2 and 3 risk for strong to severe storms across the Coulee Region. The level 1 risk is mainly north of I-90 and threats include rain, lightning, hail and strong winds. The level 2 and 3 risks mainly south of I-90 bring heavy rain, lightning, hail, strong winds and the possibility of weak tornadoes.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch could even be issued for the area's southernmost counties in the level 3 or even the level 2 risks.

The best timing for these storms looks from about 3-10pm.

Rainfall totals will range 0-1/2", but higher totals are possible where stronger/repeated storms are present.

Temperature Trend.png

After showers and storms we are left with cooler relief and calmer weather through the weekend. Should be a nice one!

Highs in the low to mid 80s on Saturday under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

Even more sunshine will spill into Sunday.

Early next week is still looking nice too in the low 80s with sunshine.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

