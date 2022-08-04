Cooler and drier to close out the work week

Wednesday saw very hot and humid temps with a few showers and storms in the mix. Luckily for us, those storms brought us cooler relief for the rest of the work week.
Thursday will be a beautiful day, with plenty of sunshine and cooler high temps in the mid 80s.
Thursday night doesn't look too bad either! Lows will be in the low 60s with a mostly clear sky and calm winds.
You can expect a sunny sky on Friday with warmer highs in the upper 80s. Humidity will also return to the forecast, but won't give quite as warm a feel as it did a few days back on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Unfortunately, pollen counts will be on the high side for nettle, mold and weeds. So, if you have allergies like me, the next few days will make for a runny nose until some rain gives us relief over the weekend.
Saturday will be off to a fantastic start before showers return to the forecast in the afternoon. Most showers and thunderstorms will be overnight Saturday and into Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s. We have a level 1 risk of severe weather on Saturday evening, mainly to our west. Threats include, heavy rain, hail and strong winds.
Moderate chances of showers and storms follow on Sunday. Sunday will also bring cooler highs in the low 80s. It's a few days out, but the weekend rainfall totals so far are looking anywhere from a trace to 1.5". As we approach the rain chances we will be able to pin better totals.
Monday will bring a few showers early before sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday.