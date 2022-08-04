 Skip to main content
Cooler and drier to close out the work week

  • Updated
  • 0
Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Wednesday saw very hot and humid temps with a few showers and storms in the mix. Luckily for us, those storms brought us cooler relief for the rest of the work week.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Thursday will be a beautiful day, with plenty of sunshine and cooler high temps in the mid 80s.

Muggy Meter - 5 Day.png

Thursday night doesn't look too bad either! Lows will be in the low 60s with a mostly clear sky and calm winds.

You can expect a sunny sky on Friday with warmer highs in the upper 80s. Humidity will also return to the forecast, but won't give quite as warm a feel as it did a few days back on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Allergy Forecast 2018 Auto day.png

Unfortunately, pollen counts will be on the high side for nettle, mold and weeds. So, if you have allergies like me, the next few days will make for a runny nose until some rain gives us relief over the weekend.

Muggy Meter - 5 Day.png

Saturday will be off to a fantastic start before showers return to the forecast in the afternoon. Most showers and thunderstorms will be overnight Saturday and into Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s. We have a level 1 risk of severe weather on Saturday evening, mainly to our west. Threats include, heavy rain, hail and strong winds.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Moderate chances of showers and storms follow on Sunday. Sunday will also bring cooler highs in the low 80s. It's a few days out, but the weekend rainfall totals so far are looking anywhere from a trace to 1.5". As we approach the rain chances we will be able to pin better totals.

Monday will bring a few showers early before sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weis

Tags

