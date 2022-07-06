 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cooler, calmer day in store for the Coulee Region

  • Updated
  • 0

The past 24 hours have been wet across the Coulee Region, especially south of I-90, where some spots have received more than 2 inches of rain. 

DMA - Precipitation Last 24 Hours Yesterday.png

A Flood Warning is in effect until 8:13 a.m. Thursday for the Turkey River at Spillville in Winneshiek County.

River Flood Warning

Today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be cooler in the 80s, but it will continue to be humid as dewpoints remain in the 60s and 70s. Winds from the east will be light. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s and light east-southeast winds. There is a chance of fog overnight into Thursday morning.

todays planner

However, the dry weather will not last long. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and into Thursday night, primarily north of I-90. The good news is that severe weather is not expected, but we will be subjected to heavy rain.

tomorrow's forecast

On Friday and Saturday, there will be plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 80s, providing a welcome respite from the active weather. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to return Sunday afternoon. The rain is expected to continue into early next week. Humidity will be climbing into early next week, but temperatures will remain steady in the 80s. 

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Meteogram Warren 5 day.png
Muggy Meter - 5 Day.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you