Cooler, calmer day in store for the Coulee Region

The past 24 hours have been wet across the Coulee Region, especially south of I-90, where some spots have received more than 2 inches of rain.
A Flood Warning is in effect until 8:13 a.m. Thursday for the Turkey River at Spillville in Winneshiek County.
Today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be cooler in the 80s, but it will continue to be humid as dewpoints remain in the 60s and 70s. Winds from the east will be light. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s and light east-southeast winds. There is a chance of fog overnight into Thursday morning.
However, the dry weather will not last long. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and into Thursday night, primarily north of I-90. The good news is that severe weather is not expected, but we will be subjected to heavy rain.
On Friday and Saturday, there will be plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 80s, providing a welcome respite from the active weather. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to return Sunday afternoon. The rain is expected to continue into early next week. Humidity will be climbing into early next week, but temperatures will remain steady in the 80s.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt