Cooler, calmer weather Tuesday ahead of unsettled rain chances to close out the week

After late Monday showers and storms, calmer weather is on tap for the region.
You can expect more sunshine for your Tuesday along with cooler highs in the low 80s. Cooler air ushers in after our cold front last night. Clouds will begin increasing Tuesday afternoon.
Into our early overnight, rain chances increase. Other than temperatures, Tuesday brings a similar forecast to Monday. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Some showers and storms will start off our Wednesday, but after morning showers, the rest of the day seems a bit drier, but isolated light rain showers can't be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
A few more slight to moderate chances of rain spill into Thursday. Highs will return to the low 80s.
The start to our weekend brings a few more unsettled rain chances.