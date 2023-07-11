 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cooler, calmer weather Tuesday ahead of unsettled rain chances to close out the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Hiking+Forecast-1628508996509.png

After late Monday showers and storms, calmer weather is on tap for the region.

Temperature Trend.png

You can expect more sunshine for your Tuesday along with cooler highs in the low 80s. Cooler air ushers in after our cold front last night. Clouds will begin increasing Tuesday afternoon.

Into our early overnight, rain chances increase. Other than temperatures, Tuesday brings a similar forecast to Monday. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Some showers and storms will start off our Wednesday, but after morning showers, the rest of the day seems a bit drier, but isolated light rain showers can't be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

6 to 10 day outlook temps.png

A few more slight to moderate chances of rain spill into Thursday. Highs will return to the low 80s.

7 Day Rain Graph-Kyle1620236664105.png

The start to our weekend brings a few more unsettled rain chances.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you