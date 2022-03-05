Cooler conditions follow a stormy night

Thunderstorms started to roll through the region around 2 PM this afternoon. Brief heavy rainfall, thunder, and small hail is possible as storms head northeast. If larger hail develops, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings will be issued, keep yourself weather aware.
After sunset, as the low pressure has close proximity to the Coulee Region, the threat for severe weather continues. Strong winds and isolated tornadoes will be the main threats through 10 pm. Have your weather alerts on and stay indoors!
Windy night...
As the low pressure departs tonight, winds will pick up the pace. Southern Wisconsin has the potential to reach Wind Advisory criteria. A Wind Advisory will go into effect for Crawford and Richland county at 9 PM tonight and last through midnight. West-northwest with could gust past 45mph in the advisory area. Others will experiences gusts up to 35 mph.
Cooling down...
With the wind will come the cooler air. This could make for a short period of wintry mix overnight with sleet, freezing rain, and snow. It could leave the roads slick tomorrow morning with temperatures staying below average.
Light snow...
Cloudy skies, strong winds, and cooler temperatures will make for a wintry end to a spring-like weekend. Temperatures hold within the mid-30s and another round of precipitation moves in Sunday night. With the cooler air, this storm has a higher potential of light snowfall with isolated sleet. Accumulations will stay under an inch with slick roads Monday morning.
Cold start...
As the snow moves out Monday, temperatures stay below average. Highs will hit the mid-30s, however, the sunshine will start to break from the clouds into the afternoon.
Sunnier skies will bring seasonal temperatures Tuesday. Take advantage of this time as the rest of the workweek has the potential to bring in more snowfall and WELL below-average temperatures.