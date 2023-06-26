Cooler & drier after much needed rain with a few more chances on the way

We got rain! We got rain! The Coulee Region saw anywhere from a few tenths of an inch to even 1 inch of rain scattered throughout the weekend.
Heading into the new week, you can expect a few more showers to arrive.
Monday brings us a cloudy start with decreasing clouds through the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s. A few slight chances of showers can't be ruled out in the late morning to early afternoon on Monday.
Monday night will bring us a clear sky with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
Keep the sun gear close on Tuesday! Sunshine will return to the forecast along with warmer highs in the mid 80s.
Unsettled weather makes a quick return toward the middle to back half of the week. I'm thinking our biggest rain chances look towards the overnight on Wednesday and Thursday, but even then, rainfall totals don't add up to much.
Early rainfall totals through the work week barely add up more than a tenth of an inch. This could change as we get closer as some showers are trending down further to our south. All in all, we could see some showers, but early totals suggest that even if we see showers, this week won't be a washout.
A few more slight chances spill into the weekend.