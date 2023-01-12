Cooler heading into the rest of the work week with a few flakes possible Thursday

That little bit of sunshine on Wednesday was perfect for some melting! We even saw highs hit the mid to upper 30s.
Heading into Thursday, temps will begin falling. We likely have already seen our high temperature for the day but will linger into those low 30s throughout the rest of Thursday.
Other than decreasing temps, you can expect a mostly cloudy sky overhead with a few flakes falling.
While a few flurries will be possible, mainly east of the Mississippi, totals will not add up to much. Those will range 0-trace.
Thursday night will even bring a few flurries as temps drop to the upper teens and clouds begin clearing late.
Friday brings us a mix of clouds and sun for a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be right on average at 27°.
Temps warm up to the mid 30s again on Saturday under another partly cloudy sky.
These temperatures will continue to warm through Sunday as highs meet the upper 30s. A few more clouds will also be in the forecast for Sunday.
Rain/snow showers will be possible late on Sunday before changing over to rain for MLK Day.
Martin Luther King Day will bring rain showers with highs reaching 40. Rainfall totals could reach up toward 1/2". More snow and rain will be possible on Tuesday.
The concern for early next week will be tracking temps to determine what type of precip we will see then.