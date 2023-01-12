 Skip to main content
Cooler heading into the rest of the work week with a few flakes possible Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

That little bit of sunshine on Wednesday was perfect for some melting! We even saw highs hit the mid to upper 30s.

Heading into Thursday, temps will begin falling. We likely have already seen our high temperature for the day but will linger into those low 30s throughout the rest of Thursday.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Other than decreasing temps, you can expect a mostly cloudy sky overhead with a few flakes falling.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

While a few flurries will be possible, mainly east of the Mississippi, totals will not add up to much. Those will range 0-trace.

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - HRRR.png

Thursday night will even bring a few flurries as temps drop to the upper teens and clouds begin clearing late.

Friday brings us a mix of clouds and sun for a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be right on average at 27°.

Temps warm up to the mid 30s again on Saturday under another partly cloudy sky.

These temperatures will continue to warm through Sunday as highs meet the upper 30s. A few more clouds will also be in the forecast for Sunday.

Rain/snow showers will be possible late on Sunday before changing over to rain for MLK Day.

7 Day Snow Graph.png

Martin Luther King Day will bring rain showers with highs reaching 40. Rainfall totals could reach up toward 1/2". More snow and rain will be possible on Tuesday.

The concern for early next week will be tracking temps to determine what type of precip we will see then.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

