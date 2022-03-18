Cooler temperatures bring wintry precipitation

Out the door, temperatures range from the freezing mark to the lower 40s. Rain and snow showers are already pushing into the area. This system will stay in place across the southern half of the Coulee Region for the rest of the day with changing precipitation types.
Rain & snow...
First, snow will fall before the rain will be the main precipitation type due to springtime conditions. Yet, a narrow snow band somewhere between I-90 and the Wisconsin border could set up.
Yet, the slightest change in temperature could affect how much snow makes it to the surface. 1 to 3 inches of snowfall is possible, but again that could change drastically with a slight shift in the temperatures. Yet, due to warm temperatures recently, most of this snowfall will melt on contact but could stick to cold grassy spots.
Elevation, like the Mississippi Valley, will also be a factor. The valleys will be warm enough for mainly rainfall (or melting). Then snow/mixed precipitation is possible on the bluff tops.
Roads could become slick at times today especially this afternoon with temperatures for most of the day hovering around the 30s and 40s.
Beautiful weekend...
Skies will gradually clear overnight with temperatures falling into the 30s. Sunshine will turn the pattern back to above-average conditions with highs in the 50s. Then Sunday continues the quiet pattern for the first day of spring. Highs could reach the 60s Sunday, get outdoors! Sunday's warmth has the potential to extend one more day before a messy pattern moves in.
Next week...
Cloud cover increases Monday with the warmth hanging onto the region. Then by Tuesday, the chance for rain and snow will be possible again. Models are still trying to organize this system, so stay tuned for more updates.