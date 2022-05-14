 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cooler temperatures on the way with chances of showers, thunderstorms

  • Updated
  • 0

It was another summer-like day as we kicked off the weekend with high temperatures in the 80s along with isolated showers and thunderstorms. The good news is that the dewpoints were lower, making it feel more comfortable outside.

DMA - Highs Tod xo.png

The chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms continues before midnight, with partly cloudy skies after. Low temperatures will be cooler in the 50s. 

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 1.png

As we wrap up the weekend tomorrow, even cooler temperatures are expected as highs only reach the 70s. We will have a return of isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, lingering into the overnight.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 2.png
DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 4.png
DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 6.png

A beautiful start to the upcoming week with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s. Westerly winds will be breezy. 

Active weather returns Tuesday night with a chance of showers. Shower and thunderstorm chances remain through next weekend.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. 

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Even xo.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you