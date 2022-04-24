Cooler temperatures, precipitation take us through the upcoming week

It was a dry end to the weekend in the Coulee Region, with temperatures topping out in the 60s for most locations.
It was also windy, with gusts of up to 40 mph.
Westerly winds will be breezy tonight with gusts of up to 25 mph. Temperatures will dip into the 30s under mostly cloudy skies.
There is a slight chance of rain/snow Monday morning. Temperatures will climb to the lower 40s under cloudy skies. West to northwest winds will be lighter at 10 to 20 mph.
Cloud cover will be on the decrease Monday night, with temperatures falling into the 30s as northwesterly winds drag in colder air.
Partly cloudy skies will be the rule on Tuesday, with temperatures in the 50s. Another cold night is on tap as temperatures dip into the 20s.
We will see an increase in cloud cover Wednesday night with a few showers late. Temperatures will remain below average in the 50s. A rain/snow mix is possible Thursday morning before going back to all rain during the afternoon. Rain shower chances continue through next weekend. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.