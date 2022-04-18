Cooler than average, but sunny with less wind tomorrow before rain returns Wednesday

It was just another day with temperatures near 20 degrees below average. La Crosse's average high temperature is 61 degrees for today's date. Many spots in the Coulee Region didn't even hit 40 once again.
Our temps continue to feel even colder due to the wind chill. It feels closer to the mid to upper 20s this evening, and that will go down tonight as our wind continues to blow at 5 to 15 mph out of the northwest, possibly with some gusts continuing overnight.
Today's highest gusts ranged from the mid 20s to the mid 30s, which is at least a bit lighter than late last week. The sky will clear out tonight and lows will fall to the mid 20s to low 30s. It will feel like 10 to 20 degrees early in the morning before the sunshine helps warm us to around 50 in the afternoon. That's still about 10 degrees below average, but the sun will feel good and there won't be as much wind, for once, as the light breeze will be 5 to 10 mph out of the northwest.
Clouds increase tomorrow night along with a small chance for rain, but lows will finally be closer to average near 40 degrees. Expect highs to increase as well later this week with a chance to exceed 60 returning after Wednesday afternoon/overnight's round of rain and possibly thunder.
That could bring another 1/2" to 1" rain to the Coulee Region. Unfortunately, a breeze of 10-20+ mph returns Thursday as temps warm up. Highs will peak on Saturday near 70 degrees, but more rain chances return especially Friday night, though scattered chances will exist Friday through the weekend. In addition, that breeze won't go anywhere anytime soon.