Cooler to end the work week with showers and storms Friday

Wednesday stayed dry with highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday will bring a similar forecast. We will see a few more clouds and cooler temps heading into Thursday with highs in the low 80s.
You can expect a partly cloudy sky on Thursday, but a few isolated sprinkles early can't be ruled out. Most sprinkles will fizzle out or not even make it to the ground by the time this system enters the Coulee Region. Thursday will be comfortable with low dewpoint temps in the upper 50s and low 60s with comfy high temp.
Otherwise we sill start to see increasing clouds overnight with lows in the upper 50s. Showers will enter the forecast around midnight with showers staying persistent through the afternoon on Friday. A rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out either.
Friday will bring us these showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low 70s. Increased cloud cover and rain will help keep temperatures very cool to wrap up the week. Showers will begin departing into Friday evening.
Rainfall totals will range from a trace to 1/2" and higher totals will be possible further southwest toward Fillmore and Winneshiek Counties where they could see 1/4" to 1" of rain through Friday.
Finally, the weekend is trending drier! Most rainfall this weekend is being pinned on Friday and work its way around the Coulee Region. You can expect a partly cloud sky with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday.
Sunday will be similar with highs in the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky.
So far, next week brings drier and cooler weather.