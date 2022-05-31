Cooler weather arrives tonight.

Cold front moving through...
We received plenty of sunshine this afternoon despite a cold front in place. We have avoided any showers, but they will develop east of the La Crosse area. Highs today reached up to the 70s and lower 80s. Pleasant weather is shaping up for the La Crosse Loggers home opener this evening.
Cooler Wednesday...
No rain from the latest front, but northwesterly winds will tap into cooler temperatures for the next few days. Highs will reach into the 60s to lower 70s Wednesday, but warm well up into the 70s going forward to later this weekend and into the weekend.
Showers return for next week...
The threat of showers will arrive into the region with chances for the weekend and the early half of next week.
Medium range trends…
The month of June will likely sport below normal readings for the early half of the month. Keep it tuned here to WXOW for the evolving medium range outlooks.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden