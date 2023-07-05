Cooler weather settles in.

Cooler weather in the wake of the 4th of July...
A cold front has settled through the area over the last 24 hours. Much-needed rain fell on the region. Cooler temperatures have taken over for today.
Nice weather through the weekend…
Less active weather will lead to sunny skies through Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward cooler than normal conditions for the Upper Midwest.
