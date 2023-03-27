Cooler weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

Great start to the week…
Despite a weak cool front it was a beautiful Monday. Highs were near normal with readings in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
This week's outlook…
A new storm system will move through the middle of the country later this week. It appears strong enough to trigger showers and t-showers, so we will keep an eye on whether severe weather is possible Thursday and Friday.
Medium range trends…
A colder weather pattern is indicated for the middle and western parts of the United States for the first week of April.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden