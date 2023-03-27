 Skip to main content
Cooler weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

  • Updated
The Coulee Region will see a little cooler weather for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Great start to the week…

Despite a weak cool front it was a beautiful Monday. Highs were near normal with readings in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

This week's outlook…

A new storm system will move through the middle of the country later this week. It appears strong enough to trigger showers and t-showers, so we will keep an eye on whether severe weather is possible Thursday and Friday.

Medium range trends…

A colder weather pattern is indicated for the middle and western parts of the United States for the first week of April.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

