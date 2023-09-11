Cooler weather

Today's weather...
Cooler than normal weather continued today. Highs were in the 60s and 70s, and a weak disturbance scattered showers for folks mostly northeast of La Crosse.
Weather taking a break from high heat and humidity...
Hot and humid weather has tracked to the south of the area for the moment, but and approaching cold front will briefly warm us back to normal. Once the cold front passes through colder than normal weather will take over. As it does scattered t-showers are possible tomorrow afternoon and early evening.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country. The Coulee Region will likely experience above normal temperatures into later September.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden