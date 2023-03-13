Cooler with a few flakes to start the week

An interesting week of weather is on tap for the Coulee Region and as always, it all starts with Monday.
Monday leaves us with a slippery start after a light dusting of snow. For the rest of your Monday, you can expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low 30s. A few flurries can't be ruled out throughout the day either but won't add up to nearly anything.
Winds will be capable of reaching 5-15mph, but more gusty winds arrive on Wednesday.
Monday night will bring decreasing clouds which will help lows get quite cold in the single digits or low teens.
Sunshine will start off Tuesday and you can expect more of it throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 30s on Tuesday.
Forecast changes arrive on Wednesday. The first change we will see is the temperatures. A question on hand is if we will see the low 50s by Wednesday and Thursday as it's certainly possible. Secondly, a few more clouds will approach late Wednesday ahead of increasing rain chances.
With temps in the 40s, our threat for snow on Wednesday and Thursday is low. More rain showers continue into Thursday as highs reach the upper 40s again.
Some bad luck happens on St. Patrick's Day as temps begin falling changing those rain showers over into Snow Showers. This system looks to give us a shot at more accumulating snow, but we are several days out, so there is still time for change. As of Monday morning's numbers, we could see up to 1-5" on Friday.
A few snow showers will spill into Saturday, but after that we will dry out into early next week.