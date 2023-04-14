Cooling down

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Continue Through Early
Evening...
.Unseasonably warm, dry and breezy conditions will continue to
lead to critical fire weather conditions this afternoon across
portions of west-central into central Wisconsin. Very dry fine
fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire
that gets started, making it difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WEST-CENTRAL AND CENTRAL WISCONSIN...
* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau and Adams.
* TIMING...Until 8 pm this evening.
* WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the low 80s.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&