Cooling fall temperatures giving few a chance at patchy frost

Temperatures only reached the low 70s on Wednesday and temps will be even cooler for the rest of the week.
Thursday will bring us plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Winds from the northwest are still bringing us that cool, fall air. So far, we are just now starting to see colors change. La Crosse's forecast peak will be during the 2nd week of October.
Winds will calm Thursday night with a few clouds developing. Lows will be around the mid 40s for La Crosse, but areas in Central Wisconsin toward Black River Falls and Sparta could see lows reaching the mid to upper 30s. This will give those low lying areas and some of Central Wisconsin a chance of patchy frost for Friday morning.
Highs on Friday will be even cooler than the last few days near the low 60s. We will also begin seeing a cloudy sky with rain chances starting in the late morning to lunchtime.
A few more rain chances will follow into the rest of Friday as the system pushing rain in will break up as it moves through.
A few showers will linger into early Saturday, but the rest of the day will bring a mix of clouds and sun with highs reaching the upper 60s.
Most of Sunday will be dry too, with a few rain chances in the afternoon.
We won't be able to get rid of the temps in the 60s, but we will finally see sunny & calm weather into early next week