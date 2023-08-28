Coulee Region weather shows great promise of dry weather

First steps into cooler weather...
A weak trough of low pressure will give us a shot at t-showers this evening, but sunshine brought afternoon readings well into the 80s for some.
Weather will take a break from High heat and humidity...
Though it's not so bad this week, try to stay cool and hydrated. Remember your pets, too. Temperatures will rise back into the 80s and 90s through the end of this week. It's a welcome break from the heat.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country. The Coulee Region will likely experience above normal temperatures into early September.
Have a great week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden