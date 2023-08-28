 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coulee Region weather shows great promise of dry weather

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region may see an overnight t-shower.

First steps into cooler weather...

A weak trough of low pressure will give us a shot at t-showers this evening, but sunshine brought afternoon readings well into the 80s for some.

Todays highs xo (51).png
Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-08-28T161520.320.png

Weather will take a break from High heat and humidity...

Though it's not so bad this week, try to stay cool and hydrated. Remember your pets, too. Temperatures will rise back into the 80s and 90s through the end of this week. It's a welcome break from the heat.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-08-28T161522.971.png

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country. The Coulee Region will likely experience above normal temperatures into early September.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-08-28T161524.362.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you