Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V; More sunshine and haze before a midweek cool down

You'll be seeing the "Copy and Paste" forecast a lot this week. There are only a few minor discrepancies between the days.

Heading into Tuesday, you can expect sunshine, haze and more warm highs reaching the low to mid 80s.

There is one thing to note though on Tuesday. That one thing being our air quality. Southeastern Minnesota has Air Quality Alerts starting at noon through 8pm Tuesday. Air quality could drop to the "orange" level which would impact those with heart or lung disease, older adults or children as they'd want to limit time outdoors.

These alerts are not from the Canada wildfire smoke, but from heat, low humidity and sunshine causing a chemical reaction to air pollutants making, "bad ozone."

Tuesday night will stay mostly clear ahead of a few increasing clouds and lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be our coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 60s along with a partly cloudy sky.

Sunshine returns in the back half of the week along with a warming trend through Memorial Day Weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

