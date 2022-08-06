Damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and hail possible tonight

The majority of the Coulee Region is at risk of severe weather tonight. Hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain are all potential hazards; the main threat is heavy rain.
A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Coulee Region from 10 p.m. this evening through 10 a.m. Sunday. Rainfall of 3 to 5 inches or more is possible.
High temperatures on Sunday will be cooler in the 70s thanks to all the cloud cover and rain.
Expect thunderstorms to continue Monday morning before drying out by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the 70s.
From Tuesday through the next weekend, there will be a pleasant dry stretch with temperatures in the 80s.
