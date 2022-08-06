 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,
including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw,
Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In
southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,
Wabasha and Winona. In Wisconsin, Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant,
Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and
Vernon.

* WHEN...From 10 PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher
amounts, will be possible overnight.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and hail possible tonight

The majority of the Coulee Region is at risk of severe weather tonight. Hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain are all potential hazards; the main threat is heavy rain.

severe

A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Coulee Region from 10 p.m. this evening through 10 a.m. Sunday. Rainfall of 3 to 5 inches or more is possible.

High temperatures on Sunday will be cooler in the 70s thanks to all the cloud cover and rain. 

Expect thunderstorms to continue Monday morning before drying out by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the 70s.

From Tuesday through the next weekend, there will be a pleasant dry stretch with temperatures in the 80s.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

