Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Dangerous chill in the air tonight

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse area forecast

Bitterly cold air is in place…

Northwesterly winds have tapped into cold Arctic air and wind chills will drop into advisory criteria tonight and Thursday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from midnight until noon on Thursday. Wind chills are expected to range from -20 to -30 degrees, and frostbite can occur quickly on exposed skin. Don’t forget to check on and protect your pets!

Past 24 hours La Crosse xo.png
Highs Wednesday xo.png
Wind Chill advisory xo.png
Temp-Wind Chill Planner xo (1).png

Colder weather this week…

Colder than normal temperatures will continue for the next 7 days. Highs Thursday will be in the single digits, and Friday will be in the teens. It won’t be much better for the weekend, and then another big drop will surge in for next week.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (3).png

Snowfall chances to remain low…

There will be a shot at light snow showers Friday night into Saturday, then a slight to moderate chance will drop in for Sunday night into Monday. None of these chances are associated with a major storm system. Keep an eye on the forecast for any updates.

Medium range outlook…

Temperature outlooks for the last week of January into early February are slightly favoring below normal weather for the eastern half of the United States. It would appear that slightly above normal readings will play out over the southwestern parts of the country.

8-14 Day Temp Outlook xo (3).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night. Keep warm!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Tags

