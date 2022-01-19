Dangerous chill in the air tonight

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&