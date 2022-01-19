Dangerous chill in the air tonight

Bitterly cold air is in place…
Northwesterly winds have tapped into cold Arctic air and wind chills will drop into advisory criteria tonight and Thursday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from midnight until noon on Thursday. Wind chills are expected to range from -20 to -30 degrees, and frostbite can occur quickly on exposed skin. Don’t forget to check on and protect your pets!
Colder weather this week…
Colder than normal temperatures will continue for the next 7 days. Highs Thursday will be in the single digits, and Friday will be in the teens. It won’t be much better for the weekend, and then another big drop will surge in for next week.
Snowfall chances to remain low…
There will be a shot at light snow showers Friday night into Saturday, then a slight to moderate chance will drop in for Sunday night into Monday. None of these chances are associated with a major storm system. Keep an eye on the forecast for any updates.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the last week of January into early February are slightly favoring below normal weather for the eastern half of the United States. It would appear that slightly above normal readings will play out over the southwestern parts of the country.
Have a great night. Keep warm!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden