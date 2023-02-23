 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Quickly Moving Northeast This Morning...

.A band of moderate to heavy snow will quickly push northeast
across the area early the morning, with the back edge looking to
reach the Interstate 94 corridor by 8 am. 1" per hour snowfall
rates are possible.

The snow will continue to move northeast, likely exiting into
northern Wisconsin before the noon hour.

Winds will continue to drift snow, especially on ridge tops,
higher terrain and open areas.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Snow with additional accumulations of up to 2 inches.
Brief period of a wintry mix with light icing possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Dangerous roads on Thursday, but calmer, warmer weather is not far

  • Updated
  • 0
Traffic Forecast.png

As forecasted, travel will be very, very dangerous across the Coulee Region. The worst of the snowfall is wrapping up the further we get into Thursday. We could still see a few chances of snow showers into our late morning hours before we trend much drier after.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Winter Storm Warnings will still be valid until noon on Thursday.

48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png

Again, travel is NOT advised, especially for Thursday morning. If you must travel, expect delays and possible closings. You will also want to leave at least a half an hour earlier and take your time as much as possible when out. Please give plow drivers the space they need to do their job as well!

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - HRRR.png

The Coulee Region could still see up toward 0-2" of snow through Thursday morning/ early afternoon.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Once snow showers taper off Thursday afternoon, we could still see a few flakes lingering along with blowing snow. Wind gusts will reach the mid 20s. Even plowed roads can redevelop snow thanks to those winds blowing it right back over.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 20s.

Thursday night will bring decreasing clouds along with lows reaching the single digits and perhaps even the negatives.

More cold temps linger on Friday. Highs will be in the upper teens. With temps being so cold in the morning, we could see slush on roads refreezing which will make for more dangerous travel. Exercise caution when heading out.

A much better forecast lies into our weekend. Highs will be capable of reaching the 30° mark along with sunshine returning.

Expect more sunshine for Sunday with highs in the mid 30s. The bad news is that snow/rain/mix return late Sunday night and into Monday. So, another round of a wintry mess will work its way into the forecast early next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you