Dangerous roads on Thursday, but calmer, warmer weather is not far

As forecasted, travel will be very, very dangerous across the Coulee Region. The worst of the snowfall is wrapping up the further we get into Thursday. We could still see a few chances of snow showers into our late morning hours before we trend much drier after.
Winter Storm Warnings will still be valid until noon on Thursday.
Again, travel is NOT advised, especially for Thursday morning. If you must travel, expect delays and possible closings. You will also want to leave at least a half an hour earlier and take your time as much as possible when out. Please give plow drivers the space they need to do their job as well!
The Coulee Region could still see up toward 0-2" of snow through Thursday morning/ early afternoon.
Once snow showers taper off Thursday afternoon, we could still see a few flakes lingering along with blowing snow. Wind gusts will reach the mid 20s. Even plowed roads can redevelop snow thanks to those winds blowing it right back over.
Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 20s.
Thursday night will bring decreasing clouds along with lows reaching the single digits and perhaps even the negatives.
More cold temps linger on Friday. Highs will be in the upper teens. With temps being so cold in the morning, we could see slush on roads refreezing which will make for more dangerous travel. Exercise caution when heading out.
A much better forecast lies into our weekend. Highs will be capable of reaching the 30° mark along with sunshine returning.
Expect more sunshine for Sunday with highs in the mid 30s. The bad news is that snow/rain/mix return late Sunday night and into Monday. So, another round of a wintry mess will work its way into the forecast early next week.