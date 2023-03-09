Dangerous travel heading into Thursday afternoon, more snow to come over the weekend

Brace yourself, winter makes a strong comeback to close out the week.
Starting with Thursday, temps will be similar to the past few mornings, and we will be under "the calm before the storm" situation. Highs will warm up into the upper 30s on Thursday.
You can expect a few slight chances of rain/snow showers in the late morning, but most snow looks to start at noon. That's even when Winter Storm Warning's become active for Allamakee, Winneshiek, Fillmore, Houston, Wabasha, Winona and Crawford Counties until 6am Friday. Other Warnings for La Crosse, Buffalo, Jackson, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and Vernon Counties begin at 3pm Thursday and last through 6am Friday.
If you have errands to run Thursday, the earlier you get them done the better. Travel will be dangerous, and roads will deteriorate into the afternoon and through the overnight. Heaviest of snow looks to be from 3pm through about 10pm.
Snow will become lighter as we head into the early morning hours on Friday, but snow will still be lingering around the area. Finally, snow departs in the mid to late morning hours on Friday. A few more slight chances will linger through the afternoon but won't add up much to our totals.
Speaking of totals, you can expect most of the Coulee Region to see 3-7" of snow. Higher totals 4-7"+ cannot be ruled out though for areas southwest and southeast of La Crosse. Depending on surface temps and how much rain we see before the full changeover into snow, we could see some of that early snow melting on contact. The heavier the snow gets, the better chance it will have at sticking.
Highs on Friday will reach the mid 30s, but before that, lows will be in the upper 20s on Friday morning. Some slush on roads and more light snow will still give us travel impacts. That slush and wet roads could refreeze especially if untreated.
More slippery roads will be possible early Saturday, too. Most of Friday night and Saturday morning trend dry ahead of snow returning into Saturday afternoon and overnight.
Snow will continue into Sunday. We will have a better idea on those snowfall totals once Thursday & Friday's storm passes.
Next week trends a bit drier.