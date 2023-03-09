 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the area. Snow
will overspread much of the area this afternoon, continuing
through the evening, before tapering off late overnight. Snowfall
totals are expected to range from 4 to 8 inches with some locally
higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are possible this afternoon
and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and central
Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapidly decreasing
visibilities and quick accumulations with roads quickly becoming
snow covered and dangerous travel conditions developing.
Considering altering travel plans if necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Dangerous travel heading into Thursday afternoon, more snow to come over the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
5 Day Travel Tracker Vertical Bars.png

Brace yourself, winter makes a strong comeback to close out the week.

48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png

Starting with Thursday, temps will be similar to the past few mornings, and we will be under "the calm before the storm" situation. Highs will warm up into the upper 30s on Thursday.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Danra.png

You can expect a few slight chances of rain/snow showers in the late morning, but most snow looks to start at noon. That's even when Winter Storm Warning's become active for Allamakee, Winneshiek, Fillmore, Houston, Wabasha, Winona and Crawford Counties until 6am Friday. Other Warnings for La Crosse, Buffalo, Jackson, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and Vernon Counties begin at 3pm Thursday and last through 6am Friday.

Current Watches - All Types.png

If you have errands to run Thursday, the earlier you get them done the better. Travel will be dangerous, and roads will deteriorate into the afternoon and through the overnight. Heaviest of snow looks to be from 3pm through about 10pm.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Snow will become lighter as we head into the early morning hours on Friday, but snow will still be lingering around the area. Finally, snow departs in the mid to late morning hours on Friday. A few more slight chances will linger through the afternoon but won't add up much to our totals.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dansngone.png

Speaking of totals, you can expect most of the Coulee Region to see 3-7" of snow. Higher totals 4-7"+ cannot be ruled out though for areas southwest and southeast of La Crosse. Depending on surface temps and how much rain we see before the full changeover into snow, we could see some of that early snow melting on contact. The heavier the snow gets, the better chance it will have at sticking.

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - ALYSSA.png

Highs on Friday will reach the mid 30s, but before that, lows will be in the upper 20s on Friday morning. Some slush on roads and more light snow will still give us travel impacts. That slush and wet roads could refreeze especially if untreated.

More slippery roads will be possible early Saturday, too. Most of Friday night and Saturday morning trend dry ahead of snow returning into Saturday afternoon and overnight.

Snow will continue into Sunday. We will have a better idea on those snowfall totals once Thursday & Friday's storm passes.

Next week trends a bit drier.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you