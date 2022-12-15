Dangerous travel: more snow to come on Thursday and Friday

Roads are slippery to start Thursday.
Winter Storm Warnings for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Monroe Counties will be valid until 9am Thursday. A few Winter Weather Advisories are valid until 9am Thursday. Wabasha County has an Advisory until 6pm Thursday.
There have been a few reports of 5"+ across the area on Thursday morning and some areas reporting 9" near Jackson County.
The Southeast portions of the Coulee Region will get a brief break from snow showers in the late morning hours. Then this low-pressure system wraps around giving us another wave of snow. Snow is not expected to be as bad as Thursday morning, but we could see an additional Trace-3" from Thursday afternoon and into Friday.
Highs on Thursday will hang tightly around the low to mid 30s. Rainfall Wednesday helped melt snow down a little and is becoming a slushy mess on roads Thursday. Travel is not advised during the advisory and warning times.
Temps decrease toward the mid 20s where we could see some of the slush freezing back over the roads making for more slick conditions along with the snow on Thursday night and into Friday.
Snow is likely on Friday with a few scattered snow showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 30s. Snow chances decrease on Friday night.
After snow fully departs early Saturday, we dry up! The big story after this winter storm is that temperatures will be bitter cold into next week.