...Snow, Difficult Travel This Morning...

.Heavy Snow will continue falling this morning with 1" to 2" per
hour snowfall rates common along and north of the Interstate 94
corridor. Light snowfall expected to linger into the afternoon
hours for parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions this morning,
especially if traveling across western Wisconsin.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Dangerous travel: more snow to come on Thursday and Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Traffic Forecast.png

Roads are slippery to start Thursday.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Winter Storm Warnings for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Monroe Counties will be valid until 9am Thursday. A few Winter Weather Advisories are valid until 9am Thursday. Wabasha County has an Advisory until 6pm Thursday.

There have been a few reports of 5"+ across the area on Thursday morning and some areas reporting 9" near Jackson County.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png
State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Danfri.png

The Southeast portions of the Coulee Region will get a brief break from snow showers in the late morning hours. Then this low-pressure system wraps around giving us another wave of snow. Snow is not expected to be as bad as Thursday morning, but we could see an additional Trace-3" from Thursday afternoon and into Friday.

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - RPM 4km.png

Highs on Thursday will hang tightly around the low to mid 30s. Rainfall Wednesday helped melt snow down a little and is becoming a slushy mess on roads Thursday. Travel is not advised during the advisory and warning times.

48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png

Temps decrease toward the mid 20s where we could see some of the slush freezing back over the roads making for more slick conditions along with the snow on Thursday night and into Friday.

Snow is likely on Friday with a few scattered snow showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 30s. Snow chances decrease on Friday night.

After snow fully departs early Saturday, we dry up! The big story after this winter storm is that temperatures will be bitter cold into next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

