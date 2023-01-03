 Skip to main content
...Slick to Hazardous Travel With Freezing Rain and a Wintry
Mix...

.Slick roads have been reported early this morning from a mix of
sleet, snow and freezing rain overnight. Additional precipitation
spreading north will transition to mainly rain south of Interstate
90 this morning with a wintry mix persisting to the north. If
traveling early today, be prepared for icy or possibly snow-
covered roads. Gradual improvement is expected from the south
through the morning, although untreated roads and sidewalks as
well as slightly cooler ridge tops may maintain some icy patches
as temperatures warm.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light
glaze.

* WHERE...Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery to hazardous road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511ia.org for road conditions.

&&

Dangerous travel on Tuesday morning with more rain, mix and snow moving in

Traffic Forecast.png

Roads are very deceiving and very slippery to start Tuesday. We saw a mix of freezing rain, snow and sleet late Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Winter Weather Advisories are valid for all the Coulee Region until 12pm Tuesday. Winter Weather Advisories will still be valid for Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties until 6pm Tuesday.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png
State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Danbreakng.png

This wintry mix will slowly convert into rain through the late morning hours. We could still see some mixing in areas along and north of I-90 on Tuesday. Rainfall could add up to an additional 1/4" to 1/2". Highs will be in the upper 30s on Tuesday. We will get a few breaks in rain, especially areas south of I-90 and East of the Mississippi.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Danrainfr.png
State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dansn.png

Lows dip toward 31 Tuesday night with rain converting back into mix/snow. This will be more snow than mix, but some more freezing rain cannot be ruled out before the snow starts.

48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png

Snow continues into Wednesday where highs will struggle to reach the mid 30s. This low-pressure system will pass right through the area. As this gives us counterclockwise rotation, we will see a few inches of snow adding up in a few areas.

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - HRRR.png

Thursday brings us the end of this winter storm as snow finally departs after morning snow showers. Snow totals Tuesday through Thursday will range trace to 3" for most. Lower totals toward 0-trace towards PdC, Boscobel and Lone Rock. Higher totals 3"+ could be possible north toward Wabasha County.

Friday brings us a calmer day with highs in the low 30s under a partly cloudy sky.

Slight chances of snow return on Saturday, but little to no accumulation is expected at this time.

We will stay dry into early next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

