Dangerous travel on Tuesday morning with more rain, mix and snow moving in

Roads are very deceiving and very slippery to start Tuesday. We saw a mix of freezing rain, snow and sleet late Monday and into Tuesday morning.
Winter Weather Advisories are valid for all the Coulee Region until 12pm Tuesday. Winter Weather Advisories will still be valid for Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties until 6pm Tuesday.
This wintry mix will slowly convert into rain through the late morning hours. We could still see some mixing in areas along and north of I-90 on Tuesday. Rainfall could add up to an additional 1/4" to 1/2". Highs will be in the upper 30s on Tuesday. We will get a few breaks in rain, especially areas south of I-90 and East of the Mississippi.
Lows dip toward 31 Tuesday night with rain converting back into mix/snow. This will be more snow than mix, but some more freezing rain cannot be ruled out before the snow starts.
Snow continues into Wednesday where highs will struggle to reach the mid 30s. This low-pressure system will pass right through the area. As this gives us counterclockwise rotation, we will see a few inches of snow adding up in a few areas.
Thursday brings us the end of this winter storm as snow finally departs after morning snow showers. Snow totals Tuesday through Thursday will range trace to 3" for most. Lower totals toward 0-trace towards PdC, Boscobel and Lone Rock. Higher totals 3"+ could be possible north toward Wabasha County.
Friday brings us a calmer day with highs in the low 30s under a partly cloudy sky.
Slight chances of snow return on Saturday, but little to no accumulation is expected at this time.
We will stay dry into early next week.