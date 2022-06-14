Dangerously high heat brings strong to severe storms on Wednesday

Monday brought several rounds of storms to the Coulee Region that made rainfall totals add up quickly. The La Crosse Regional Airport saw up to 2.09" of rain on Monday.
Tuesday will start warm and muggy with some patchy fog. The sky will clear and temperatures will begin to increase quickly. You can expect a mostly sunny sky with dangerously high temperatures in the upper 90s on Tuesday.
Humid conditions will make the heat index values reach the triple digits near 100-105°. For that reason Heat Advisories have been issued for all of the Coulee Region from 11a.m. to 8p.m. Tuesday. If heading outside drink plenty of fluids and have ways to stay cool. Take frequent breaks if you are working outdoors.
Storms return to the forecast on Tuesday night, some storms can become severe. We can expect storms to fire up around midnight, but most of the first wave of storms looks to miss La Crosse to the northwest. Model guidance is still struggling to pinpoint the location that these storms move through. Rain fall from this first round could add up to 1 inch. If we see repeat storms like Monday, isolated higher totals will be possible.
Another round of storms enters Wednesday afternoon around 3p.m. These storms bring a level 3 risk of strong to severe storms. They will develop right over La Crosse and the Coulee Region. If we are lucky, storms can develop further to our east and miss us. Rainfall Tuesday night and into Wednesday could range from 1/2" to 2".
After showers depart late Wednesday we will see a mostly sunny sky almost all week long. Temps will stick into the low to mid 80s before hitting 90s again by Fathers Day.