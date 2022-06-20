Dangerously high heat indices to kick off the week

The weekend brought sunshine and warm highs in the 80s and luckily for us, the trend will continue with a few exceptions.
You can expect sunshine to stick around into your Monday, but temperatures will be dangerously hot outdoors. Temps will be in the mid 90s with dewpoints in the 70s. This will make our heat index values rise into the 100s even reaching 104° at times.
For this reason Heat Advisories have been issued for La Crosse, Winona, Wabasha, Fillmore, Houston, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties from 1p.m. to 9p.m. Monday. If heading outside, you will want to wear plenty of sun protection and drink plenty of fluids. You will also want to take plenty of breaks if you are outdoors.
More warm air is in the forecast for Tuesday. Our chore-cast for Monday and Tuesday will be in the "fair" zone since Monday will be dangerously hot and Tuesday brings a slight chance of rain. Afterwards we will be a bit dryer and cooler.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
Those showers on Tuesday will cool us down after a cold front moves through the Coulee Region. We will then see more seasonable temps in the mid 80s with another partly cloudy sky on Wednesday. A mostly sunny sky returns on Thursday as highs approach the upper 80s.
Friday brings more temps in the 80s before more chances of rainfall return into the weekend.