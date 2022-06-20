 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Maximum heat index values around 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dangerously high heat indices to kick off the week

The weekend brought sunshine and warm highs in the 80s and luckily for us, the trend will continue with a few exceptions.

You can expect sunshine to stick around into your Monday, but temperatures will be dangerously hot outdoors. Temps will be in the mid 90s with dewpoints in the 70s. This will make our heat index values rise into the 100s even reaching 104° at times.

For this reason Heat Advisories have been issued for La Crosse, Winona, Wabasha, Fillmore, Houston, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties from 1p.m. to 9p.m. Monday. If heading outside, you will want to wear plenty of sun protection and drink plenty of fluids. You will also want to take plenty of breaks if you are outdoors.

More warm air is in the forecast for Tuesday. Our chore-cast for Monday and Tuesday will be in the "fair" zone since Monday will be dangerously hot and Tuesday brings a slight chance of rain. Afterwards we will be a bit dryer and cooler.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Those showers on Tuesday will cool us down after a cold front moves through the Coulee Region. We will then see more seasonable temps in the mid 80s with another partly cloudy sky on Wednesday. A mostly sunny sky returns on Thursday as highs approach the upper 80s.

Friday brings more temps in the 80s before more chances of rainfall return into the weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

