Dangerously high temperatures, humidity and possible severe storms all in the forecast

Once again, we have a lot to unpack in the forecast. Starting with Thursday morning, you can expect some patchy fog.
Beyond the morning fog, which should clear around 9-10am, you can expect a mostly sunny sky to start.
Heading into the afternoon, things change for the worse. Remember how hot and humid the past few days have been? Well, Thursday will be even worse.
Heat Advisories have been issued across the Coulee Region starting at noon and lasting through 8pm Thursday. Please, make sure you are staying hydrated and take breaks as needed if you plan on being outdoors. Highs will be in the mid 90s and heat indices in the low 100s.
Into Thursday afternoon, clouds begin increasing. Showers and storms return to our forecast during the evening and overnight. A few storms could become strong to severe with hail and winds being our main threats. There is a level 1 and level 2 (out of 5) risk for strong to severe storms. An isolated weak tornado cannot be ruled out in stronger storms.
Friday isn't looking too bad though! We will start off nice after later overnight/early morning showers. A few more slight chances of rain will spill into Friday afternoon.
Drier weather returns for Saturday with sunshine and wayyyy more comfortable temps in the mid 80s.
A few more slight chances of rain work their way into early next week.