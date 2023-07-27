 Skip to main content
BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dangerously high temperatures, humidity and possible severe storms all in the forecast

Once again, we have a lot to unpack in the forecast. Starting with Thursday morning, you can expect some patchy fog.

Beyond the morning fog, which should clear around 9-10am, you can expect a mostly sunny sky to start.

Heading into the afternoon, things change for the worse. Remember how hot and humid the past few days have been? Well, Thursday will be even worse.

Heat Advisories have been issued across the Coulee Region starting at noon and lasting through 8pm Thursday. Please, make sure you are staying hydrated and take breaks as needed if you plan on being outdoors. Highs will be in the mid 90s and heat indices in the low 100s.

Into Thursday afternoon, clouds begin increasing. Showers and storms return to our forecast during the evening and overnight. A few storms could become strong to severe with hail and winds being our main threats. There is a level 1 and level 2 (out of 5) risk for strong to severe storms. An isolated weak tornado cannot be ruled out in stronger storms.

Friday isn't looking too bad though! We will start off nice after later overnight/early morning showers. A few more slight chances of rain will spill into Friday afternoon.

Drier weather returns for Saturday with sunshine and wayyyy more comfortable temps in the mid 80s.

A few more slight chances of rain work their way into early next week.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

