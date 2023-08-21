 Skip to main content
BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with afternoon heat index values of 105 to 112
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, afternoon heat index
values of 98 to 108 degrees possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dangerously high temperatures through the middle of the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Meteogram Past TempDew Trend 2018.png

Well if you though this weekend was warm... it was. Heat index values reached the 100s on Saturday around 5pm.

Sunday was slightly cooler, but the heat index was still up there in the 90s.

Remote Learning Forecast.png

As for the new week? More highs in the 90s and heat index values reaching the 100s.

Current Watches - All Types.png

There are Excessive Heat Warnings issued for the entire Coulee Region starting at 11am Tuesday and lasting through 9pm Wednesday. Over these next few days we will see dangerously high temperatures, so you'll want to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks if outdoors and do your very best to stay cool.

Muggy Meter Warren.png

You can expect a few clouds to work their way into our Monday forecast. Luckily, these clouds will help highs stay "cooler" in the upper 80s instead of the low 90s.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Into the late morning or early afternoon, a few slim chances at sprinkles will pop up, but little to nothing is expected from these.

Lows will be in the upper 60s overnight, similar to what we experienced on Monday morning.

Temperatures jump into the upper 90s into Tuesday. This is where we'll see these Excessive Heat Warnings being activated. Please, stay cool and safe! You can also expect plenty of sunshine for your Tuesday along with those record breaking temperatures.

Temperature Trend.png

Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s by Wednesday under another mainly sunny sky. Heat index values could reach near 112°.

More highs in the upper 90s by Thursday, but there's some light at the end of the tunnel! That light will be slightly cooler highs into Friday.

6 to 10 day outlook temps.png

Friday brings the mid 80s along with some sunshine. More sunshine and cooler highs over the weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

