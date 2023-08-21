Dangerously high temperatures through the middle of the week

Well if you though this weekend was warm... it was. Heat index values reached the 100s on Saturday around 5pm.
Sunday was slightly cooler, but the heat index was still up there in the 90s.
As for the new week? More highs in the 90s and heat index values reaching the 100s.
There are Excessive Heat Warnings issued for the entire Coulee Region starting at 11am Tuesday and lasting through 9pm Wednesday. Over these next few days we will see dangerously high temperatures, so you'll want to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks if outdoors and do your very best to stay cool.
You can expect a few clouds to work their way into our Monday forecast. Luckily, these clouds will help highs stay "cooler" in the upper 80s instead of the low 90s.
Into the late morning or early afternoon, a few slim chances at sprinkles will pop up, but little to nothing is expected from these.
Lows will be in the upper 60s overnight, similar to what we experienced on Monday morning.
Temperatures jump into the upper 90s into Tuesday. This is where we'll see these Excessive Heat Warnings being activated. Please, stay cool and safe! You can also expect plenty of sunshine for your Tuesday along with those record breaking temperatures.
Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s by Wednesday under another mainly sunny sky. Heat index values could reach near 112°.
More highs in the upper 90s by Thursday, but there's some light at the end of the tunnel! That light will be slightly cooler highs into Friday.
Friday brings the mid 80s along with some sunshine. More sunshine and cooler highs over the weekend.