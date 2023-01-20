Daylight continues to increase into our cooler and cloudier weekend

We will see roughly 9 hours and 26 minutes of daylight on Friday. The good news is that we are gaining about 2 minutes of daylight per day. Our first 5pm or later sunset of the new year will be on Saturday. We will continue to gain daylight until our Summer Solstice on June 21st.
Now as we head into Friday, some roads can be slick out there to start. A few areas saw a freezing mist and a few flurries that would be enough to slicken things up, especially on untreated roads.
Winds will calm down heading into the overnight on Friday.
Cloudy skies will dominate the forecast these next few days. For Friday, you can expect a mostly cloudy sky with a glimpse of sunshine possible before the sun sets.
A mostly to partly cloudy sky will linger on Friday night with lows in the upper teens.
We could see a few spotty chances of flakes early Saturday, but no impacts are expected since chances are so low, and amounts will be so little.
Saturday brings a mostly cloudy to overcast sky as highs stay in the upper 20s. A few more light snow showers are possible late Saturday and into early Sunday. This will be a slim chance where little to nothing is expected. The best chances at flurries will be north of I-90.
Sunday brings us a very similar forecast that could be perfect for a "copy and paste."
Otherwise, expect early next week to bring us slightly warmer temps in the low 30s with more clouds.
Our next shot at snow arrives on Tuesday, then temps cool down.