Dreary days ahead: Remember to turn on headlights when driving in rain or snow

Scattered showers moved in this afternoon across the Coulee Region, and these chances will continue as a low pressure system slowly moves through Wisconsin over the next couple of days.
When driving even during the day, using your headlights helps others see your car. While most cars have automatic lights, the light sensor won't turn the lights on in the rain or snow during the day. That means that you'll likely need to manually turn them on. Even if your car has daytime running lights, turning the headlights on ensures that the marker lights on the front, sides, and rear of your car are on.
This makes it easier to be seen from all sides in dreary weather. There's also a chance for some snow to mix in from time to time generally north of La Crosse and at higher elevations.
Showers with some thunder will move out overnight, but the break in precipitation ends tomorrow morning as more rain and/or snow moves in. Showers will become lighter and more scattered by tomorrow afternoon, but that doesn't mean that precipitation chances are ending.
Another round of moisture spins around the slowly moving low Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temps will likely be cold enough for snow to fall, though accumulations should be minimal and limited to grassy areas and higher elevations.
Scattered rain and/or snow showers will continue on and off through Thursday night before sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the weekend. More chances for rain are expected later next week.
Overall, most of the state is expected to pick up between 1/2" and 2" of precipitation through the end of the week. Nothing will fall quickly, so flash flooding is not a concern, but runoff into rivers and streams may cause them to temporarily rise, especially if we pick up more measurable rain with the chances next week.