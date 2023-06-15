Drought conditions expand across Coulee Region, a few slight rain chances return to forecast

The Air Quality Alert will continue until midnight for Wisconsin and Minnesota counties, though the air quality has been improving across the Coulee Region throughout the day.
Still, orange level impact from wildfire smoke pollution is possible through midnight with yellow level continuing, though yellow level, aka moderate impact, does not trigger an alert, which is why it will be allowed to expire tonight. The other issue remains our dry spell.
The Drought Monitor gets updated once a week every Thursday, and this week brings a decent expansion of an official drought, which you can think of as pre-drought. The area in the Coulee Region considered to be in a drought is generally near and southeast of La Crosse.
Parts of Jackson county picked up some decent rain several days ago that barely missed the rest of the Coulee Region so that is one of the better spots. Just because the area near and east of Black River Falls isn't in either category doesn't mean that they don't also need rain, just that they aren't as far below average as the rest of the area.
As a whole, the state saw only a 2% increase in area of the abnormally dry to drought conditions. You can think of the abnormally dry category as a pre-drought area. The drought area saw a bigger expanse from about 1/4 of the state one week ago to nearly half of Wisconsin this week.
There is no rain on radar this evening, and there won't be through at least Saturday in Western Wisconsin with small chances in SE Minnesota Saturday evening.
Best chances will hold off until Sunday through Monday for the rest of the Coulee Region. Still, they are only slight chances and thus rain is not guaranteed, nor is decent rain totals, though that is possible in at least a few spots. Temps will slowly warm through the weekend, too, and humidity will return by Father's Day with highs next week near or above 90.