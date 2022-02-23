Dry and cold today, snow Thursday

A quiet Wednesday
After a wintry mess yesterday, today is going to be calm as high pressure moves in. Northwesterly winds are ushering in colder air with wind chills near 20 below zero at times this morning. Expect temperatures to rise into the teens by the afternoon, which is below normal for this time of year. We will have increasing clouds today with mostly cloudy skies expected tonight as temperatures bottom out in the single digits, so make sure to bundle up if you are headed outside.
Next Weather Maker
The nice weather won't last long as a low-pressure system delivers light snow on Thursday. We start to see the snow falling in the late morning, with widespread snow by the afternoon.
The snow ends before daybreak Friday. Light accumulations of one to three inches are possible.
Wrapping up February
After this winter weather maker exits the region, we have a nice dry stretch with a return of seasonable temperatures as we end the month of February and begin the month of March.