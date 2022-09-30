Dry and mild weather on tap as Oktoberfest continues

We wrapped up the week today with plentiful sunshine. Southerly winds ushered in warmer temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Expect mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s and 40s with light and variable winds.
Oktoberfest continues this weekend and the weather looks great.
Saturday marks the start of October, and it will be pleasant, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.
On Sunday, the weekend comes to an end with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
The start of the coming week will be near-average, with highs around 70. There is a slight chance of showers Wednesday and Wednesday night, but overall we will remain dry. Temperatures will cool down towards the end of the week, with highs in the 50s on Thursday and Friday.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt