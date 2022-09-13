Dry and pleasant stretch of weather ahead of more weekend rain chances

Monday gave us clouds and a few rain showers over areas east of the Mississippi. We then saw a clear sky come out as highs reached the low to mid 70s.
On easy forecast days like Tuesday we can take time to count down some of our upcoming events and holidays. The closest on the list is Fall Equinox that is 9 days away and the furthest is Christmas which is about 103 days away.
Luckily for us, those clearing conditions will carry into our Tuesday. You can expect a sunny sky with highs reaching the low 80s on Tuesday as a high pressure system hangs around the area.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cool as lows dip into the mid 50s. Just like Tuesday morning, we may need a light jacket as we head out we won't need it as highs reach the low 80s in the evening. Temps will also fall close to our dewpoints where we could see some more morning fog.
Wednesday is a copy and paste forecast. Highs will be in the low 80s with a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday.
A few more clouds roll into the forecast on Thursday for a partly cloudy sky. Highs will once again be in the low to mid 80s.
Friday brings a few differences in the forecast. We will start to see a few slight chances of afternoon showers on Friday and increasing rain chances into the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Saturday brings our biggest chance of rain, both in the morning and a few showers in the afternoon. Thunderstorms will make for a slight chance even heading into Sunday.
So far the weekend will bring an unsettled weather pattern that has a few uncertainties. Rainfall totals as of now are capable of reaching 1", but that will likely change as we move closer to the weekend.
Drier weather returns as we head into next week.