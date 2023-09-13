Dry and seasonable for the middle of he week, but more rain chances are not too far

Wednesday morning starts off cool with lows in the 40s and 50s. More cool lows are in the forecast to end the week.
We're now less than 100 days away from the Winter Solstice or our longest day of the year. Some bad news is that we are roughly losing 3 minutes of daylight per day.
You can expect a few clouds early and perhaps even fog for Southwestern Wisconsin on Wednesday. Clouds will decrease through the morning and leave us for mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.
The sky stays mostly clear overnight where lows will reach the mid 40s.
More sunshine spills into Thursday which of course helps highs hit the upper 70s.
Temps will be in the mid 70s on Friday with increasing clouds and slight chances of rain returning to the forecast.
A few more rain chances will work their way into Saturday, but all in all, this weekend won't be a washout either. Totals so far look to be around 0-1/4".
Temps will slowly cool to the low 70s through the weekend.