Dry and warm through the middle of the week

You read the title right! The past few days were rainy, but drier weather will carry us into the middle of the week.
For your Tuesday, you can expect patchy fog to start before highs in the mid 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Into the overnight, showers and storms will form west of the region and push further toward us. The good news is that as storms get near the region, they will weaken and fizzle out.
So, for our Tuesday night forecast, we can see decreasing clouds and lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday is looking like another good one! The key differences will be more sunshine and warmer temps. Highs will reach the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday.
Thursday won't be too bad either though. A few slight chances will be in our forecast late, but rainfall won't add up to much if any at all. Highs will once again be in the 80s.
With warmer temps and rain chances this week, we will also be seeing increasing humidity levels. So, THE MUGGY METER IS BACK!!! It won't be terribly uncomfortable humidity, but we will for sure feel it outside as we close out the work week with dewpoint temps in the low to mid 60s.
A few possible strong storms roll into the Friday forecast with highs again in the 80s. We could reach about an inch of rain through the weekend chances. More storms are possible into Saturday, too!
The weather pattern will stay tricky and unsettled through the back half of the weekend and cooler highs in the upper 60s.
Sunshine looks to come back to start next week.