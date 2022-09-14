 Skip to main content
Dry and warm Thursday, pattern change looming

The Coulee Region had another tranquil day with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and comfortable dew points. The smoke from the wildfires in the western United States had an impact on our area, causing hazy skies.

Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will be in the low to upper 50s, with light southerly winds.

It will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. Increased southerly winds will usher in warmer, more humid air. The low to mid 80s will be the high temperature range.

A pattern change is expected as disturbances in the atmosphere bring wet weather to the Coulee Region on Friday into the weekend. Saturday night has the highest likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. The risk of severe weather is low. We'll keep an eye on the trends and keep you posted. Temperatures will persist in the 80s with humid conditions.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

