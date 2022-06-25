 Skip to main content
Dry, breezy Sunday on tap for the Coulee Region

It was a dreary start to the weekend across the Coulee Region with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures were in the 70s and 80s. 

Expect a few lingering showers and thunderstorms this evening associated with an approaching cold front.

Dry and cool air behind the front will settle in as we wrap up the weekend on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies, breezy winds, and temperatures in the lower 70s. 

Sunday night will be cool and mostly clear, with temperatures in the 50s. A beautiful start to the new workweek on Monday with highs in the 70s under sunny skies. The nice weather comes to an end on Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the 80s. Wednesday is shaping up to be nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms return Thursday and Friday, associated with a frontal boundary. Next weekend looks pleasant with temperatures in the 80s. 

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

